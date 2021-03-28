Your St Patrick’s Day celebrations

The Cadinot family had a fun-packed St Patrick’s Day
Aoibheann and Grace Cassin relaxing after their garden parade
Tom and Kathleen Cox from Fenagh, who were recently 43 years married, in Altamont Gardens on the morning of St Patrick’s Day. Photos by Angela Cox
Residents at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home celebrating St Patrick’s Day with a ceílí
St Patrick’s Day in Granite Court, Fenagh
Two-year-old Rilan Kidd was grand marshall of his own DIY parade!
Charlee and Abi Nolan from Ballon
Just five months after having open heart surgery, ten-month-old Odin Byrne really enjoyed his first St Patrick’s Day at home with his hairy ‘brother’ Cooper
Nadine (13), Amelia (2) and Alex O’Reilly (6) ready for their own parade
Jack and Tommy Murphy from Ballinacarrig, Wexford Road, Carlow
Seán and Cian O’Sullivan put on their own parade, and are also pictured with their mum Siobhán
Pat Ryan, a member of the Carlow Vintage and Classic Motor Club, with his car decked out for St Patrick’s Day
Between the jigs and the reels, the Sheppard family had a fun day in Ouragh, Tullow