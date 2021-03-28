Your St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Sunday, March 28, 2021

The Cadinot family had a fun-packed St Patrick’s Day

Aoibheann and Grace Cassin relaxing after their garden parade

Tom and Kathleen Cox from Fenagh, who were recently 43 years married, in Altamont Gardens on the morning of St Patrick’s Day. Photos by Angela Cox

Residents at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home celebrating St Patrick’s Day with a ceílí

St Patrick’s Day in Granite Court, Fenagh

Two-year-old Rilan Kidd was grand marshall of his own DIY parade!

Charlee and Abi Nolan from Ballon

Just five months after having open heart surgery, ten-month-old Odin Byrne really enjoyed his first St Patrick’s Day at home with his hairy ‘brother’ Cooper

Nadine (13), Amelia (2) and Alex O’Reilly (6) ready for their own parade

Jack and Tommy Murphy from Ballinacarrig, Wexford Road, Carlow

Seán and Cian O’Sullivan put on their own parade, and are also pictured with their mum Siobhán

Pat Ryan, a member of the Carlow Vintage and Classic Motor Club, with his car decked out for St Patrick’s Day

Between the jigs and the reels, the Sheppard family had a fun day in Ouragh, Tullow

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Teachers thank Carlow artists for their support of charity auction

Sunday, 28/03/21 - 5:00pm

Mary was a spiritual woman devoted to Our Lady

Sunday, 28/03/21 - 4:00pm

What’s planned for your area

Sunday, 28/03/21 - 2:55pm