Almost €2.5m for Carlow projects announced today

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow received a financial and possibly a health boost today with the allocation of €2.426m in funding for active cycling and walking infrastructure in the county.

Among the projects earmarked for funding is the Tullow Road pedestrian and cycle scheme in Carlow town which will be allocated €300,000, footpath schemes in Grange, Kildavin and Borris set to receive €325,000 and the Hanover to Tyndall pedestrian and cycle scheme, which will be allocated €290,000.

General projects in the scheme include the reallocation of overall road space which will include segregated cycling lanes and widened footpaths.

Cyclist parking, raised pedestrian crossings and reducing road width at crossing points as well as other improvements are part of the overall funding.

“This is a major step forward in providing green sustainable transport options for the people of this county,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor. “Encouraging people to use alternative transport options like these can help tackle climate change and will have an enormous benefit on people’s health as well.”

The Carlow TD added: “Connecting communities and making walking and cycling attractive, safe and accessible to everyone is what this funding will help to accomplish.”