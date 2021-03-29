Coronavirus in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Tomas Doherty

Public health officials and Government ministers are meeting to review the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

A phased return of outdoor activities, an easing of the current five-kilometre exercise limit and the continued return of students to school are on the agenda.

It comes amid increasing concern over rising Covid-19 cases in the State.

Monday saw one further Covid-19-related death and another 539 infections reported.

There are currently 331 patients in hospital with the virus, with 68 of them in intensive care units.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the disease is 163.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Offaly is the county with the highest infection rate at 455.4 cases per 100,000, up slightly from recent days. Kerry has the lowest rate, at 31.8 cases.

The Mid Ulster council district is the worst hit area in the North, with an incidence rate of 200.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

The next highest rate is in the Derry City and Strabane area, with 146.1 cases per 100,000.

Northern Ireland recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in more than six months on Monday.

A further 65 positive cases of the virus were confirmed — the lowest number since September 9th.

The North also recorded no new deaths associated with the disease.

The figures come amid a relatively advanced vaccine rollout in the region, which saw vaccinations commence at its first mass vaccination centre today.

In the Republic, more than 100,000 doses were delivered in the space of a week for the first time, with HSE chief executive Paul Reid saying the vaccination programme is “heading to a new phase”.