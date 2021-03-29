Covid-19: One death and 539 cases in Republic

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed one further death and 539 new cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today:

73 per cent are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 32 years old;

262 are located in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, there were 331 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, including 70 in intensive care. 19 additional hospitalisations were seen over the past 24 hours.

The figures come as sources say the Government could relax one Covid-19 restriction per week from Monday of next week.

The Irish Times reports that the phased relaxation of lockdown measure could come as part of the Government’s new plan to manage the pandemic from April 5th onwards.

Ministers are expected to discuss the approach this evening, after a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) took place this afternoon.

A phased return of outdoor activities, an easing of the current five-kilometre exercise limit and the continued return to students to school are expected to be on the agenda.

The Association of Garda Sergeant and Inspectors (AGSI) has warned that any easing of the 5km travel restriction will make policing the pandemic even more challenging.