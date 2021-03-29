Gardaí charge man in connection with aggravated burglary in Limerick

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with an incident of aggravated burglary in Askeaton, Co Limerick on Sunday.

At approximately 7am, a man gained access to a residential property, armed with a knife.

The man threatened the resident of the property, but gardaí said the resident did not require medical treatment.

A man in his 30s was later arrested a short distance from the scene.

He was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he has since been charged.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and the man is due to appear before Limerick District Court later today.