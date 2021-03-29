Gardaí investigating death of man after incident at Markievicz House

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man following an incident at Markievicz House in Dublin.

Officers responded to reports of an incident at the house in Dublin 2 at around 11am this morning, Monday.

The man, aged in his 50s, was brought to St James Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is due to take place, the results of which gardaí said will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.