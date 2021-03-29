Makeover for Tullow town park

By Elizabeth Lee

TULLOW town park is to be completely redesigned, with cycle paths and multi-use pitches all proposed for the new-look amenity. The park will reap the benefits after Irish Water has completed a new water plant for the town.

Part of the whole process of installing the new water treatment plant is Irish Water drilling boreholes into the ground in the park. The boreholes will enable the water company to test water table levels and run other tests there. That work is due to start next month and the park will be closed for the duration of the works, Brian O’Donovan, chief engineer with Carlow County Council, told members of Tullow Municipal District at their March meeting. The second phase of the work involves the park being dug up for Irish Water to excavate old piping.

Mr O’Donovan continued that a master plan will be drawn up and that structures such as cycle paths, basketball courts and multi-use pitches could be included.

Cllr William Paton welcomed the news, but added that the local Tidy Towns branch would need to be consulted and that an outdoor classroom to encourage an appreciation of nature would be a great addition. Mr O’Donovan replied that the council would consult the public about what they’d like for the park.