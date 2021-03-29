Over 100,000 doses administered in seven days as vaccine rollout enters ‘new phase’

Over 100,000 Covid-19 doses have been delivered in the space of a week for the first time according to the Health Service Executive (HSE).

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the vaccination programme is “heading to a new phase”, following a week of controversy after it emerged the Beacon Hospital had administered a number of vaccines to staff at a private school in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Approximately 27,500 shots were given on Thursday according to the latest data, a daily record the State, while 106,000 jabs were administered over the past seven days.

Mr Reid said it is intended a similar number of people will be vaccinated this week, setting a target of between 95,000-105,000.

Approximately 75,000-80,000 are due to be administered at 540 GP surgeries around the country, mostly to people over the age of 70 and 15,000-20,000 medically vulnerable people.

The last remaining appointments for healthcare staff are also expected to be finished this week, along with approximately 5,000 people in long-term care facilities.

One million vaccine doses are expected to arrive in April, including a “significant” consignment from AstraZeneca in the coming days.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Sunday, as of March 25th, 760,168 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the Republic, of which 548,945 were first doses and 211,223 were second doses.