Talented Holly (and her dad) to light up the stage on popular TV show

By Suzanne Pender

A TALENTED Carlow girl will not only lit up the RTÉ stage this evening but has managed to coax her dad into joining her in the limelight, too!

Ten-year-old Holly Harmon from Bennekerry will perform at 6.30pm this evening (Monday) on the popular RTÉ show Donnacha’s Too Talented alongside her dad Barry singing their hearts out to the Olly Murs and Demi Lovato smash hit Up.

The show was recorded last August, but will be broadcast for the first time today, much to excitement of all in the Harmon household.

“It was such a great experience for them and something to really look forward to,” said mum Emer.

Presented by rugby legend Donnacha O’Callaghan, the show asks talented youngsters to mentor an adult family member to join them on the big stage.

“We sent in a video of them singing together at the very last minute and really didn’t think any more of it,” said Emer. “Then a month or two later we heard from them and after a few virtual auditions they were brought to the RTÉ studios to record the show,” she adds.

Holly first sings the Meghan Trainer song Better when I’m dancing, then it’s time for the father/daughter duo to come together and reveal their flair for showbusiness!

The RTÉ cameras also rolled at the Harmon house to watch Holly put Barry through his paces!

“Donnacha was lovely, so good with all the kids … everyone was lovely. They couldn’t have been nicer,” said Emer.

A fourth-class pupil at Bennekerry NS, Holly is a member of Spotlight Stage School and also Striking Productions, where her passion and talent for performing is greatly encouraged. Brothers Bobby (12) and seven-year-old Davy, along with the extended Harmon family, are all very excited to see Holly and Barry perform this evening.

“We couldn’t have the big get-together we would have wanted, but we’ll all be watching and recording it to hopefully watch again all together in the summer,” said Emer.

Donnacha’s Too Talented is repeated on RTÉ One this Saturday at 5.15pm and will also be available on the RTÉ Player.