Wedding party broken up at house in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ had to break up a wedding party in Carlow town on Thursday night after they were alerted to the situation from a phone call.

They called to a house on the Athy Road in Carlow town at 8.30pm following reports of a social gathering.

The residents were celebrating a family wedding and were informed by gardaí that they were in breach of public health regulations. They then left the scene and returned at 10pm to find that the house was cleared of guests.

Gardaí wouldn’t divulge how many people were involved in the wedding party, but no fines were issued.