Wedding party broken up at house in Carlow town

Monday, March 29, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ had to break up a wedding party in Carlow town on Thursday night after they were alerted to the situation from a phone call.

They called to a house on the Athy Road in Carlow town at 8.30pm following reports of a social gathering.

The residents were celebrating a family wedding and were informed by gardaí that they were in breach of public health regulations. They then left the scene and returned at 10pm to find that the house was cleared of guests.

Gardaí wouldn’t divulge how many people were involved in the wedding party, but no fines were issued.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Makeover for Tullow town park

Monday, 29/03/21 - 5:04pm

Talented Holly (and her dad) to light up the stage on popular TV show

Monday, 29/03/21 - 4:38pm

Death notices

Monday, 29/03/21 - 4:25pm