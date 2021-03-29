Women have lower driving test pass rate than men – but are still safer drivers

Irish women have a lower pass rate than men in driving tests, according to official figures, despite the fact that male drivers are more likely to later be involved in traffic accidents.

In 2019, 25 per cent more men than women took and passed their driving test (55,876 and 44,614 respectively).

Experts at the online insurance broker MissQuote.ie say that while statistics indicate that women drivers are less likely to be involved in major accidents or fatalities on Irish roads, driving test statistics from the Central Statistics Office do not tally with this higher safety record, given that so many more men than women pass their driving test every year.

The online broker says it is flagging these anomalies because unconscious bias and stereotyping could be holding female drivers back.

Deirdre McCarthy of MissQuote.ie said: “The most recent driving test statistics show that in 2019 98,493 men took the test and 55,876 passed – with an overall pass rate of 57 per cent. In contrast, 87,886 women took the test, with 44,614 passing resulting in the lower pass rate of 51 per cent.

“While this might not appear too big a gap if it appeared in isolation, perhaps for just one year, when we analysed the statistics from 2013 to 2018, we found a similar trend.”

Unconscious bias

MissQuote.ie says there are a number of issues that warrant a closer look to ensure there is fairness in testing and driving in general, and to make sure that unconscious bias and stereotypical mindsets do not hold motorists back.

Ms McCarthy explained: “Aside from the difference in pass rates, we must question why women are far less likely to apply for the driving test. 12 per cent more men than women applied for the test in 2019 (98,493 vs 87,886). What is stopping these female motorists?”

She added: “A couple of years ago, just 23 out of 138 driving testers were women – only 17 per cent. We obtained an update on these figures to find they remain largely unchanged, currently standing at 114 male and 24 female testers. This is perhaps an area that should be looked at again.”

The most recent road casualty and collision figures from the Road Safety Authority show that there were more than three times more male road users who died on Irish roads in 2018 than women.

In terms of penalty points, men incurred about two-thirds of the 163,118 endorsement notices where gender was recorded in 2019. Speeding was the most common offence for both men and women.

The latest driving licence data from the CSO shows that 16,189 women aged between 17-20 had a full driving licence in 2019, while 61 per cent (26,125) more males of the same age had obtained a full licence.

Overall 14 per cent more men have full licences– 1,501,333 compared to 1,313,554.