Change to Ireland’s vaccine priority may account for age only

Cabinet Ministers are considering a significant overhaul of Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination priority list.

Under this proposal, vaccinations will be given on the basis of age only rather than age and profession.

The Irish Times reports that the change will not take effect until those over the age of 70 are inoculated, as well as those with underlying health conditions and those under the age of 65 in long term residential facilities.

It follows an evidence review by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) which found that no occupational group emerged as being at higher risk, independent of age and other co-morbitities.

The change means that individual groups such as gardaí, teachers and family carers will not be bumped up the queue for vaccines.

Government sources hope that a simpler, age-based approach, which will proceed in 10-year cohorts, will reduce the administrative burden involved. The move follows similar developments in the UK.