Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joseph (Joe) O’Reilly

Killinure, Tullow, Co. Carlow in his 69th year on Friday 19 March. Sadly missed by his loving wife Katherine, his son’s Shane and Michael, his grandson Patrick, his brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Saturday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Clonmore cancer medical trust

Joe’s Funeral can be viewed on www.ClonmoreParish.ie

Daniel Lawlor Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen and formerly 26 Fr. Cullen Tce., Rathvilly, Co. Carlow on 30 March 2021 (suddenly); Sadly missed by his loving mother Christine, father Joe, brothers Joseph and David, partner Jade, daughters Harpur Lee and Sofia Maria, uncles, aunts, grandparents, extended family, relatives and friends. May Daniel rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later. Mariusz Mazurek

15 Rathsillan, Tullow, Carlow