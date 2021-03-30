Exciting redesign of Hanover area will benefit cyclists and pedestrians

By Suzanne Pender

HANOVER, Carlow is to undergo an exciting facelift, making it much more accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

Carlow County Council unveiled draft plans for the Hanover/Granby Row pedestrian/cycle scheme at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

The preliminary plan incorporates designated cycle and pedestrian paths, an upgrade of the streetscape and the overall transformation of Hanover, “changing the character” of the area from a main road to a town-centre location.

Acting executive engineer Niall Kinsella outlined the draft plan, which includes the widening of the footpath to facilitate pedestrians and a cycle lane and the “slight narrowing of the roadway”.

He stated that the Hanover/Granby Row pedestrian/cycle scheme was among 15 applications sought by the council under its Active Travel submission, with approval expected imminently.

Mr Kinsella stated it was currently a draft proposal and assured that “everyone would be given the chance for their comments and their inputs”.

Cllr Tom O’Neill described the plan as “another good news story for Carlow”, adding that it would enhance the whole area. He asked about the impact on Hanover residents and their involvement in the plan.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace welcomed enhanced cycling facilities in the town and asked if it was a segregated cycle path, while cllr Cassin asked if a one-way system would be in place for cyclists on the road. Cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the proposal, but added that he, too, shared the concerns of cllr O’Neill regarding the impact on Riverside residents.

Mr Kinsella stated that there had been some engagement with residents, confirming that the council’s initial proposal was to remove the wall at Hanover. However, following some concerns from residents, a decision had been made to “leave the wall intact”.

Mr Kinsella also confirmed the pedestrian and cycle path would be segregated using different materials and colour, while cycling would be one-way, on the left, in accordance with the rules of the road.

Mayor Fergal Browne asked if retaining the wall was the correct option, asking if it would be “way safer and a better job from day one” to consider other options.

Mr Kinsella stated that the council was “confident that the design presented met all the design and safe standards” but that there was scope to look at some alternatives.

Council members agreed to proceed with the project to Part 8 of the planning process (putting it out to public consultation), should the funding become available.

It was then proposed by cllr John Cassin and seconded by cllr Tom O’Neill.