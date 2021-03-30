Honest to goodness idea will benefit Carlow SPCA

By Suzanne Pender

FANCY a delicious slice of 100% guilt-free cake, a bit of chocolate heaven or a sweet treat that’s all in the name of a good cause?

Well, the amazing Johnstown Honesty Hut is offering just that this tomorrow, Wednesday, 31 March, when it hosts a fundraiser for Carlow SPCA, the local voluntary-run animal rescue service. All proceeds from Johnstown Honesty Hut’s homemade treats on that day will go directly to Carlow SPCA, so you can happily eat away guilt-free knowing that you are supporting an incredible local charity.

Carlow SPCA is facing huge vet bills, made all the more difficult by the fact that its only source of income, its charity shop, is currently closed due to the restrictions. Yet the need for the service has never been more acute, with animal welfare and neglect issues arising across Co Carlow all of the time.

Nicola O’Shea of Johnstown Honesty Hut heard about Carlow SPCA’s plight and very kindly decided to donate an entire day’s sales to this worthy cause. Nicola began Johnstown Honesty Hut last September and it’s been going from strength to strength ever since.

The hut is a charming dresser located outside the gate of Nicola’s home at Johnstown, which she fills with all sorts of delicious baked goods and home-grown products, all quickly snapped up by her growing number of customers. What makes Johnstown Honesty Hut unique is that it’s self-service, so customers take what they want, then pop their payment into the honesty box.

Johnstown Honest Hut is located on the Hacketstown Road (R726), just past the motorway overpass if travelling from Carlow town, close to the power station at R93 P529.

Make sure to call out tomorrow to support Carlow SPCA.