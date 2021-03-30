Knockbeg student will represent Carlow in national enterprise final

A TEENAGE entrepreneur from Knockbeg College will represent Carlow at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Final on Friday 14 May.

Paddy Marnane from PM Sports at Knockbeg College will be among the 80 finalists logging in to the virtual final this year.

Paddy won the senior category in the county final organised by the Carlow Local Enterprise Office on 24 March, which was held virtually. An estimated 117 students from five schools took part in the annual programme locally.

Carlow County Council cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill welcomed the students and acknowledged the significant work they had put into the Student Enterprise Programme in 2021, along with their teachers.

In the junior category, students representing Carlow at the national final are Megan Dollard and Niamh O’Reilly from Nutella Cookies at St Leo’s College. In the intermediate section, Leah Reddy, Clodagh O’Shea and Teresa López from E-TEM at Tyndall College will represent the county at the final.

The county has a successful track record in the student enterprise competition. Only last year, students from Tullow Community School were runners-up in the senior category at the national final. Those involved were Dannah Kearney O’Brien, Ellie Byrne, Michelle Murray and Megan Doyle, who worked under the guidance of their teacher Brian Larkin. Their student enterprise was called ‘The Last Straw’, which supplies stainless steel reusable straws into fast-food outlets to reduce the number of plastic/paper straws going to landfill.

Speaking at the county final, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office, congratulated the students, saying: “We have a very successful student enterprise programme here in Carlow, with over 117 students from five local schools taking part this year. Our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we wish them the very best of luck on Friday 14 May. We’ll all be logged on to support them.

“In what has been a particularly challenging year for students, the programme has offered them an outlet outside of the usual school demands. What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business. The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and teamwork, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers.”

The local students will be competing against hundreds of their peers from all over Ireland at the national finals on Friday 14 May.