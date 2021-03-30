Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further six cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow among 368 cases nationally.
Carlow has the seventh lowest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland currently.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
12 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January.
The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 – 97 years.
There has been a total of 4,681 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 29th March, the HPSC has been notified of 368 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 235,444* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 181 are men / 182 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 127 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 577,641 people have received their first dose
- 224,861 people have received their second dose