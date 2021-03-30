Over 50 Carlow people have died from Covid-19 since pandemic began

MORE than 50 Carlovians have died from Covid-19, according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

The official number of Carlow people who have died from the virus up to the latest figures on 19 March is 53. That is an increase of seven deaths over the previous month. While these new deaths have been recorded in the last four weeks, they may have occurred previously but have only been registered in the last month. The median age of those who died is 81. Covid-related deaths among Carlow people have been reported every week since the start of December, with the exception of the week leading up to 26 February.

Six Carlow deaths related to the pandemic occurred in the week leading up to 29 January.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow appears to be falling after a spike earlier this month. The Tullow Local Electoral Area reported the vast majority of recent cases, with 42 between 8 and 22 March. This compares with 15 and 14 cases in the Carlow and Bagenalstown LEAs respectively. However, the past five days have seen an average of just one case a day being reported in the county. There have now been 2,757 cases in Carlow since figures began, with a median age of 39.