Twin sisters, Maureen Hickson and Bridie Daly, celebrate 86th birthdays

By Elizabeth Lee

TWIN sisters marked their 86th birthdays separately, but close to each other’s hearts last week, when they celebrated the occasion with their families.

Maureen Hickson and Bridie Daly, originally from Myshall, had cake, candles and plenty of love and affection at their respective get-togethers, all within Covid-19 restrictions, of course!

“They are both hale and hearty, thank God,” said their younger brother Tommy Murphy, who’s a contributor to The Nationalist.

“You could call them identical twins because when they were young and going to dances, no-one could tell them apart. One would make a date with a fella and the other one would go on the date,” Tommy laughed.

Bridie stayed in her native village and married Hugh Daly, who sadly passed away in 1996. Together they raised their family of Dermot, Pat, Marie, David and Eileen, and today, Bridie cherishes her time with her six grandchildren.

Maureen and Bridie on their way home from school in Myshall, 80 years ago

Maureen married Palatine man Seán Hickson in 1963 and the bloodline of twins continued with their sons Tommy and PJ, while their family of four sons was completed with Niall and Donal. Tommy and PJ are now the well-known retailers who own SuperValu in Tullow and Centra on Potato Market, Carlow respectively.

“We’d always celebrate the birthdays in some way, so this year we had lots of cakes, candles and presents,” said PJ.