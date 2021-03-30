Two arrested following death of man at Markievicz House

Gardaí have arrested two people following the death of a man after an incident at Markievicz House in Dublin on Monday.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were both arrested in relation to an investigation into the death this morning.

They are currently detained under the provision of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Pearse Street Garda station.

In a statement, gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Stabbing

On Monday, officers responded to reports of an incident at the house in Dublin 2 at around 11am and found a man inside a flat with serious injuries.

The man, aged in his 50s, was brought to St James Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Irish Times reports that gardaí believe the man was likely stabbed to death and appeared to have suffered a single large knife wound.

However, gardaí have not yet launched an official murder investigation as they are waiting on the results of a postmortem to rule out any other possibilities.

A postmortem is due to take place today, the results of which gardaí said will determine the course of the investigation.