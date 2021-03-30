  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Two men brought to hospital following assault at Granby Row, Carlow

Two men brought to hospital following assault at Granby Row, Carlow

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO men were injured and brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon after a row broke out among two groups of people at Granby Row in Carlow town.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm, when a row began at a house in Granby Row and then spilled onto the street, where more people got involved.

Gardaí were called to the scene and found two men, who were injured during the affray. They were brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny with non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are taking statements and are harvesting CCTV footage, but are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Twin sisters, Maureen Hickson and Bridie Daly, celebrate 86th birthdays

Tuesday, 30/03/21 - 12:02pm

Over 50 Carlow people have died from Covid-19 since pandemic began

Tuesday, 30/03/21 - 10:21am

Knockbeg student will represent Carlow in national enterprise final

Tuesday, 30/03/21 - 10:19am