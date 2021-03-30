Two men brought to hospital following assault at Granby Row, Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO men were injured and brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon after a row broke out among two groups of people at Granby Row in Carlow town.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm, when a row began at a house in Granby Row and then spilled onto the street, where more people got involved.

Gardaí were called to the scene and found two men, who were injured during the affray. They were brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny with non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are taking statements and are harvesting CCTV footage, but are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.