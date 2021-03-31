Carlow secondary school’s hilarious video raises wellbeing awareness

STAFF and students at St Leo’s College, Carlow recently channelled their inner Dolly Parton with an hilarious video to lift spirits and raise awareness of mental health.

Around 35 teachers lip synced and acted to Dolly’s timeless 9 to 5 hit in a video organised by the school’s Cycle Against Suicide (CAS) committee. Teachers donned wigs, sang into hairbrushes and even hopped onto tractors, while student committee members held flashcards with the important message of ‘it’s okay not to be okay’ and ‘it’s absolutely okay to ask for help’.

TY student and committee member Rachel Harries explained the idea behind it.

“We wanted to do something that would put a smile on people’s faces. A few years ago, the school did a similar video, which went really well. The song ***9 to 5*** goes well with home schooling and what’s going on at the moment.”

Teachers were eager to come aboard and much of the video editing was done by CAS committee member Caoimhe Martin.

The video was kept hush-hush until it was released before the Easter break on Instagram.

In light of these challenging times, our Cycle against Suicide Committee created this amazing video to put a smile on your faces. Featuring the staff of @stleoscarlow and the CAS team, we hope you enjoy. Remember it’s okay not to be okay and it’s absolutely okay to ask for help. pic.twitter.com/AUIGEgQJBl — St. Leo's College (@stleoscarlow) March 25, 2021

“The reaction has been really good. It’s been shared a lot, with nearly 14,000 views,” said Rachel. “We were worried that it wouldn’t be as good with not being able to film in school. Teachers were a lot more creative doing things, though. Some were in their pyjamas. You wouldn’t get that if they were in school!”

The video can be viewed on the school’s Twitter and Instagram pages and past pupils have even got in contact to share their delight of the short film.

It’s been a tough year for students, while mental health initiatives have been curtailed due to restrictions.

“It’s made the job harder, but it’s more important in a way,” said Caoimhe. “We focused a lot this year on first years as they didn’t really finish their primary school journey. We tried doing little workshops with them, decorating the school with their artwork, but other than that it’s hard. You can’t have that big group setting and have games or dancing.”

She added: “I think it’s been really tough, the last year. Some people don’t realise that, as we get the blame for going to parties and meeting the people. You miss the small things like meeting up, going to the Gaelteacht or holidays; people say ‘it doesn’t affect you much; you have so many years left’. It’s hard.”

The CAS committee hope to hold their annual cycling event in the summer, if circumstances allow.

For information, including about mental health supports, check out www.cycleagainstsuicide.com.