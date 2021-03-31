Creative kids capture the wonders of spring

Roisin Nic Conamara in junior infants at Gaelscoil Cheatharlach painted spring lambs for the art competition

Gearóid Ó Dúill in senior infants at Gaelscoil Cheatharlach painted spring chicks

Spring flowers painted by Lua Fernandes at Askea Girls’ School for the Seachtain na Gaeilge art competition

By Suzanne Pender

THE annual Seachtain na Gaeilge celebration of all things Irish held during March was a resounding success despite the ongoing pandemic restrictions. A varied programme of events and workshops took place virtually, while the spring art competition for primary schools went ahead online.

The popular art competition is organised each year to mark the beautiful season of spring and in celebration of the Irish language. Pupils in primary schools throughout Co Carlow were invited to create an artistic piece of their own on the theme ‘An tEarrach/springtime’, with any text on the entry to be ‘as Gaeilge’. Their teachers were asked to then email the best entries from their classes to Glór Cheatharlach and hundreds of artistic creations were submitted.

Most popular were spring scenes from nature, the garden and the farm, with an abundance of flowers, birds, chicks and lambs on view making for an enormous task for the judges in choosing winners from junior infants to sixth class.

There were entries galore and winners from several local schools, including Scoil an Easpaig Uí Fhoghlú, Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, Foghlaim Le Chéile, Scoil Chailíní Easca, Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál and Scoil Náisiúnta Bhinn an Choire as well as Scoil Naomh Laserian in Leighlinbridge and Scoil Bhríde, Muinebheag.

Thirty winning pictures were uploaded to Glór Cheatharlach’s social media, with a number also published in this week’s Nationalist. And their seasonal prizes were delivered directly to the children’s schools.

All at Glór Cheatharlach are extremely grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge and they look forward to organising a more familiar and pandemic-free celebration of the language in 2022. Bímís dóchasach!

