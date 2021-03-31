Death notices and funeral announcements

Daniel Lawlor

Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen and formerly 26 Fr. Cullen Tce., Rathvilly, Co. Carlow on 30 March 2021 (suddenly); Sadly missed by his loving mother Christine, father Joe, brothers Joseph and David, partner Jade, daughters Harpur Lee and Sofia Maria, uncles, aunts, grandparents, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Daniel rest in peace.

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, on Holy Thursday for 12 noon Funeral Prayers with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Daniel’s Funeral can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Arnold Mahon

Derrymoyle, Portlaoise Road, Co Laois/Carlow passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 30 March 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Arnie, Sheena, Jeremy and David, adored grandfather of Ada, and cherished brother of Eileen, Maura, Seamus, Kay, Vera, Vincent and the late Joe and Eugene.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, granddaughter, daughter-in-law Serena, son-in-law Ian, Jeremy’s fiancée Elaine, David’s partner Karina, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Arnie Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, on Thursday at 3pm and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortege leaves his residence (via The Portlaoise Rd and Joe’s Road) on the way to the Church at 2.30pm approx.

Arnie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.livestreamireland.ie/am010421

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Please use the following link to donate

https://www.idonate.ie/donation_widget/register-donor-anonymous.php?iframed=y&pid=2437