Donnelly says children’s shoes should be added to essential retail list

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that he wants to see children’s shoes added to the essential retail list immediately.

There were medical implications for children, and he was clear in his view that they needed to be added to the essential retail list. “They need to be opened immediately” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

The Minister also said that he believed there was a role for antigen testing — in workplaces, meat plants and schools.

However, he said that there were differing scientific views on the rapid testing as there were concerns about accuracy and false readings which could lead to a false sense of security.

Mr Donnelly also defended the move to an age based vaccination system, saying there was a need to prioritise a way that minimised risk and damage so that the country could open us as quickly as possible.

“No one is going to the back of the queue,” he said. The new system was transparent and fair going on the basis of age.

Teachers were not at significantly higher risk he said.

