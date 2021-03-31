Foothpaths at schools ‘must be kept on the agenda’

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for additional footpaths and increased safety measures at Askea as a matter of urgency were raised at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne stressed that a footpath was needed at the Gaelcholáiste, describing it as a “huge safety feature” that’s required urgently.

Agreeing, cllr Fintan Phelan said that the footpath at the Gaelcholáiste and improved safety measures at all the schools in Askea “must be kept on the agenda”.

Council executive engineer Pierre Lewis confirmed that he had a meeting with Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea/Benekerry/Tinryland last week and that a “larger area” had now been suggested for footpaths and safety measures in Askea.

“Fr Little will be talking to the bishop and seeking permission from the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin to construct a footpath in a much larger area,” stated Mr Lewis. “I can see a good outcome from that,” he added.

Mr Lewis stated that funding options open to the council for the work was through the Safe School initiative or Discretionary Improvement (DI) funding.

“It would happen a lot quicker with DI and I would hope to get the work down during the school’s mid-term. I have a team ready to go on Monday morning, but if we want to fund it through Safe School it would be slower,” stated Mr Lewis.