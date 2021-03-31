Global Carlow firm keeps workplaces free from Covid-19

RIGHT now, the world is looking at options to disinfect workplaces and indoor spaces from Covid-19. Fenagh’s Donal Kearney believes his company has the efficient solution. It uses UVC (ultraviolet C) LED lamps to eliminate Covid-19 and all harmful micro-organisms in the air and on surfaces.

Donal set up UVC Sanitising Solutions with UK partners last year, before the pandemic arrived. A past pupil of Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown and a graduate of DCU, he has a background in LED (light-emitting diode) technology, having worked in the USA for 15 years.

“Covid-19 is the easiest thing to be eliminated by it. UVC eliminate all moulds, spores, germs, pathogens and viruses,” he said.

UVC light is already used in many areas, including food production and water disinfection. UVC LED lamps are used extensively in American hospitals to counter healthcare-associated infections. Even some airlines use it. A recent study by Tel Aviv University confirmed that the technology efficiently kills Covid-19. The big plus about UVC light is that it’s a chemical-free solution. Two schools in Dublin are currently using Donal’s UVC lamps.

At some stage, workers will need to return to a safe workplace and this is the technology to allow it, Donal believes.

“The UVC market was growing year on year, even before Covid,” he said. “Every new building in the EU will require a UVC component going forward, to manage the air and surface environment.”

He added: “I am extremely confident that the post-Covid world is going to have to include systems and processes that will allow people to come back to offices in a safe manner.”

The technology can disinfect an average hotel room in less than four minutes, while it can be scaled up to large spaces such as shopping centres and call centres. It was developed for the pharmaceutical industry initially, but once Covid-19 struck its use stretched across multiple sectors, including schools, hospitals and call centres.

The company, which employs 12 people worldwide, is an international one, while Donal runs the European and US operations from Carlow.

UVC Sanitising Solutions is currently broadening its product range, including mobile units and automation.

“Our next goal is to expand it through different industries. We have brought on a new air purification product, which means we can treat air and surfaces day and night. Our purifiers can keep them safe during daytime and at night-time our lights will disinfect the surface.”

The company has been invited to attend an NHS-organised infection and prevention control conference in the UK, while it is also in negotiations for three large projects.

For more information, check out www.uvcsanitisingsolutions.com.