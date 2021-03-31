Hewlett Packard announces 150 jobs with flexible locations in Ireland

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced 150 jobs for Ireland with flexible locations.

The roles in cybersecurity, software development, global research and development (R&D) and cloud consulting will be recruited over the next two years.

While the jobs will be based at HPE’s sites in Galway and Kildare, the majority of work can be carried out from flexible locations under the company’s Edge-to-Office initiative and the roles are open to applicants from anywhere in the country.

The company has also named Galway as its European hub for cybersecurity operations and is establishing a new “hybrid cloud practice” to help Irish customers accelerate their digital transformation.

Antonio Neri, HPE president and chief executive said: “This year HPE will celebrate a fifty-year legacy of operations in Ireland, so I am delighted to be building on our strong history of investing in Ireland with today’s announcement of new jobs and operations in the country.

“Ireland has an incredible technology-focused economy and a highly skilled workforce, and our investment in the country will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefiting our customers, partners, team members and the citizens of Ireland.”

Strategically important

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said the jobs announcement showed that Ireland had “the right infrastructure and ecosystem to enable leading technology companies to grow and thrive.”

Maeve Culloty, managing director of HPE Ireland said: “With these strategic investments in Ireland we will enhance our ability to support HPE’s customers globally and in Ireland with the latest cybersecurity and cloud technologies, bringing resilience and agility to their operation.

“I am excited to foster our culture for growth and innovation at HPE Ireland and I look forward to welcoming exciting new talent to our organisation.”

HPE is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Welcoming the investment, chief executive of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “The addition of 150 highly skilled roles by HPE is testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to Ireland.

“Today’s announcement that Galway has been chosen as HPE’s European hub for cybersecurity operations is an important endorsement of Ireland’s advanced technology ecosystem. This is a strategically important investment by HPE for Ireland and reflects the importance that the Galway and Leixlip sites play in the company’s global business.”