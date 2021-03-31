Ingrid’s stunning design wins gold at top garden show in China

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL landscape designer has incredibly struck gold in an internationally renowned garden show by creating a magnificent garden without even leaving the country!

Ingrid Swan, who’s originally from Ballylennon, Palatine was recently awarded gold at the 2021 Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Show in China with her entry called ‘The Diamond Garden’.

Along with international garden designers and collaborators Ankur Jaipuria and Yuko Tanabe Nagamura, the trio, under the name Studio Trifoliate, designed and created The Diamond Garden entirely virtually.

Their stunning creation was built at the show without any of the three being physically present, yet every single detail they envisaged was incorporated perfectly.

“Every year, the show invite international designers to exhibit, but because of Covid this year, no designer could attend, nor would we have wanted to, so we were assigned a project manager and a contractor,” Ingrid told The Nationalist.

“Our project manager was brilliant. We had an awful lot of phone calls that started at midnight and then worked our way through until about 4am,” smiled Ingrid.

“We provided a full drawing pack and then during construction and at every stage for every detail or every little enquiry, we were asked about it or sent videos.”

However, despite all of the challenges, the result was a stunning garden that immediately found favour with the judges.

“It was awarded gold, thank God,” said Ingrid. “Hopefully next year we will be able to be there in person,” she added.

Ingrid’s garden and landscape designing business is based in Cork. Her achievements both nationally and internationally are a huge source of pride to her mum Doreen in Ballylennon.

Ingrid has remained busy throughout the past year, with a huge interest in gardens and the outdoors one of the real positives of the pandemic.

“Everyone has seen the value and importance of their garden. I know some people feel that gardens are hard work, but they are a mindfulness exercise, too; it’s so nice to be out working in the garden enjoying the fresh air,” she added.