Death notices

Mariusz Mazurek1

15 Rathsillan, Tullow, Carlow

Mariusz late of Slomniki, Poland died suddenly at his residence on Wednesday 31 March. Świetej Pamięci Mariusz zegna : tate Bogdana, siostrę Kasię z rodziną, chrzesnikow Wiktorię, Dawida, ciocie Hanię, Anetę z rodziną, Pracowników firmy Kerry Foods, koleżanki i kolegów, znajomych,bliższa i dalszarodzinę.

He will be sadly missed by his many friends and work colleagues in Kerry Foods.

May Mariusz Rest In Peace

A private cremation will take place on Good Friday. Mariusz’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Tullow at a date to be confirmed after which his ashes will be repatriated to his native Poland.

