From Hacketstown to Tallaght – an Easter bonanza

By Elizabeth Lee

HUNDREDS of children in Tallaght, Co Dublin will be tucking into delicious Easter eggs on Sunday, thanks to the generosity of the good people of Hacketstown.

For weeks, residents in the Co Carlow town have been gathering all sorts and shapes of Easter eggs to donate to the children of Tallaght. They were following a tradition that began 25 years ago, when the parish priest Fr Jim McCormack heard that there were families that had to go without their chocolatey treat in Tallaght.

Now that Fr Jim has retired, Fr Terence McGovern has continued the annual Easter bonanza, along with Edel Byrne, who is one of the main co-ordinators of the project. She works as a public health nurse in Tallaght, while also being a resident in Hackestown.

Community gardaí Sergeant Pat Courtney and Garda Gary Duffy visited Hackstown earlier this week to collect the delicious treats and were delighted with the haul. Sgt Courtney reckons that up to 600 eggs will be distributed to families in Tallaght.

Edel and the gardaí will liaise with St Vincent de Paul, Barnardos, Tallaght’s women’s refuge and with Tallaght hospital to make sure no youngster goes without an Easter treat on Sunday.

“It’s a real tradition now and it’s driven by the goodwill of the people of Hacketstown. They look forward to collecting and donating the Easter eggs to help other families. That’s the wonderful side of it,” concluded Sgt Counrtney.