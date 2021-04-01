Gardaí find two firearms in a ditch in Cork

Thursday, April 01, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí seized two firearms in Co Cork yesterday.

At around 5pm, gardaí from Watercourse Road received a report from a member of the public that they had found two suspected handguns at Ballycollie Road, Whitescross.

Detective gardaí attended the scene where they discovered a suspected revolver and a semi-automatic pistol that were uncovered in a ditch.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a search of the area is being conducted by the Divisional Search Team and the Southern Region Dog Unit. Both of the suspected firearms will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

