Gardaí seize shotgun and arrest three men in Blanchardstown

Thursday, April 01, 2021

Gardaí seized a suspected firearm and arrested three men during a search in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.

On Wednesday, gardaí patrolling the Corduff/Mulhuddart area of Blanchardstown at around 8.30pm noted a car driving at speed.

The car was later located on Wellview Grove, where the three men inside left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Further Garda assistance was called and the three men — one aged in his 30s and two more in their 20s — were arrested a short time later.

A search of the area where the car was abandoned was conducted, and a loaded single barrel Berretta Shotgun was recovered.

The firearm has been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis and the car has been seized for technical examination.

The three men are currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.

