  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man threatened staff with syringe in Cork off-licence robbery

Man threatened staff with syringe in Cork off-licence robbery

Thursday, April 01, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in Cork city on Sunday, March 28th.

Shortly before 6pm, a man entered an off-licence on Douglas Street, armed with what is believed to be a syringe, threatened staff and left empty-handed.

Detective gardaí from Anglesea Street attended and carried out a patrol of the area but a suspect was not located. The scene was examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit and CCTV was gathered from the area.

As a result of the initial enquiries a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on the morning of March 31st. He was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Enda Kenny and Adrian Dunbar among Late Late show guests

Thursday, 01/04/21 - 11:30am

Lack of supply sees three-bedroom semis selling in record low of two weeks

Thursday, 01/04/21 - 11:19am

Séan Kelly: ‘GAA will have to sanction Dublin players’

Thursday, 01/04/21 - 9:40am