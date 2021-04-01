Pres de la Salle Bagenalstown in national debating finals

Stephanie Doyle, Katie Doyle, Stanislav Ustinov, Dylan O’Neill and teacher Leon Power. Missing from photo: Adam Zielinksi

By Elizabeth Lee

DEBATING fever sparked huge excitement in Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown when their team qualified for the All-Ireland semi-final of the Concern schools’ debating competition.

The team of Stephanie Doyle, Katie Doyle, Stanislav Ustinov, Dylan O’Neill and Adam Zielinski has gone from strength to strength over the past few months, reaching the final four in the nation.

More than 100 schools nationwide entered the prestigious Concern Debates, but PDLS Bagenalstown are no strangers to this level of competition, having won the title in 2015 and reaching the national semi-finals in 2019.

After remaining undefeated in the league phase of the competition, PDLS qualified in the top 16 places. A tough debate against Portlaoise College saw them successfully oppose the motion that ‘Nuclear energy is essential for a clean energy future’.

The quarter-final stages were held last week and PDLS were pitted against 2017 national champions, Sacred Heart, Clonakilty. In a very heated debate, PDLS were victorious in opposing that ‘Vaccinations should be made compulsory’.

The team is now gearing up for their next contest, which takes place on Monday 15 April.

Stephanie, Katie, Stanislaus, Dylan and Adam will face fierce opposition with Loreto Abbey, Dalkey, when they are faced with proposing the motion that “Multinational corporations are cleaning up their act’.

Coach and teacher Leon Power has been tutoring debating teams in PDLS since 2015. He was effusive in his praise of the work ethic and enthusiasm of this year’s team.

“We are very fortunate to have such excellent orators in our school. Each year, there is a massive energy behind debating in PDLS. It is great to be a part of it,” he said.