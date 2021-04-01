Teenager faces assault charge in Carlow Circuit Court

  • Home >
Thursday, April 01, 2021

Carlow courthouse
Photo: Michael O’Rourke

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was sent forward to appear before Carlow Circuit Court for assault causing harm and production of a knife during a dispute that led to the injured party receiving slash wounds. The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a sitting of Carlow District Court last week. The offences are alleged to have occurred in Carlow town on 20 October last.

The defendant also faces two charges of drug possession arising from the same incident.

Garda Kathryna Denehy served a book of evidence on the defendant at last week’s sitting of the district court. The youth is currently on remand at a facility for young people.

Having viewed a recent report, Judge Geraldine Carthy talked with the minor, saying she was pleased to see he had been doing better. The teenager will appear before a sitting of Carlow Circuit Court on 11 May.

