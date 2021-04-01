Tullow Local Electoral Area still recording most new cases in Carlow

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Carlow on Thursday among 761 new cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 (77 cases per 100,000) has fallen significantly in the last few days with the rate more than half the national average (165 cases per 100,000). The county has the eight lowest rate of the virus in Ireland.

The Tullow Local Electoral Area (LEA) still has the highest number of new cases in the county with 32 cases being recorded between 15 March and 29 March. Carlow and Bagenalstown LEAs only recorded 11 cases each during the same period.

Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and 7 occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 31st March, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 236,600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

383 are men / 373 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 29th 2021, 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: