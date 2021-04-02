Bag it, bin it – new dog fouling campaign launched

By Elizabeth Lee

OVER the past year of various social restrictions because of the pandemic, people have taken to the outdoor activities, and in particular, to taking their dogs for a walk.

However beneficial it is for both owners and pets to take a brisk walk or a leisurely stroll, with so many canine friends out and about, it’s also brought about a profileration of dog fouling.

To tackle the problem, Carlow County Council has teamed up with the local authorities in neighbouring Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford to launch a new anti-dog fouling campaign. Reminding dog owners to clean up after their dog, the campaign promotes a simple theme: ‘Bag it and bin it’.

They are also asking the public to be vigilant and to report any incidents where dog owners leave their pets’ mess behind.

Appealing to pet owners, Carlow County Council’s assistant environmental awareness officer Jannette O’Brien said: “If you are walking a dog in any public place, it’s your legal and civic responsibility to clean up after they do their ‘business’. We are all aware of people in our community that are vulnerable and need to be supported. Our older community, those with physical disabilities and children are particularly affected. When you walk away from your responsibility, you are putting the health of your friends and neighbours at risk. Falling sick from serious illness such as salmonella, E coli, gastroenteritis and toxocariasis can happen to humans, but did you know that you can also infect other dogs with Parvo when you refuse to clean up after your dog?”

“The message is short and to the point,” says cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill. “All you have to do is clean up after your dog. While there are some dog-specific bins available, you can use any bag to clean up and this can be popped into any public bin in your locality. I welcome this new, year-long initiative and combined with the plan of action in place I am confident that the last remaining offenders will be brought into line and learn to respect our facilities and the welfare of those in our community that wish to use them.”

The campaign will see several measures rolled out across the county over the coming months, including community visits, collaboration with organisations such as Carlow GAA and Tidy Towns groups, education programmes and monitoring of dog walking activities.

“The majority of dog walkers are taking responsibility,” says Pat Keogh, environmental patrol officer with Carlow County Council. “The dog fouling bins erected in Carlow town have been a terrific success. Each week there is more than half-a-tonne of dog waste removed from these free facilities. Unfortunately, there are those who still refuse to clean up and don’t care at all about those friends and neighbours who are affected by their laziness. We urge the community of Carlow to be vigilant, get involved and let us know who is causing the problem. The information provided is absolutely confidential. We can take it from there and ensure that fines are issued to these serial offenders. We are grateful to those in Carlow town who recently provided information, which assisted us in catching one of these offenders and issuing a fine.”

To report a persistent negligent dog owner, please call freephone 1800 308208 or for further information on how to get involved in the Bag it, bin it campaign, please email [email protected]