Coffee dock at Milford weir is a big hit with visitors

PICTURESQUE walks along the River Barrow are not the only thing attracting people to Milford weir, with a new coffee hut providing a much-needed amenity.

Barrow Brew opened in the first week of March and has been very busy ever since. Behind the venture are local sisters Majella Owens and Nicola Doyle, who came up with the idea last year.

Ballinabranna has seen its population grow significantly in recent times due to new housing estates. And numbers visiting the area have grown over the past year, too, while the nearest shops are in Leighlinbridge and on the Kilkenny Road.

“We had been thinking about it for a long number of years, seeing the visitors there every year,” said Nicola. “Obviously with the lockdown, people are staying local and they are discovering a lot about their local area, so we thought why should we wait for someone else to do it?”

However, Nicola was hospitalised with Covid-19 after Christmas and is still on the road to recovery. She has taken a back seat in the new enterprise.

Majella and her nephew Bobby Daly are currently running the hut. They initially planned a soft opening on 6 March, but that’s not how things panned out.

“We hoped it would be a quiet day, doing a soft opening, but due to the power of social medial we had an extremely busy day. People have been very supportive,” said Nicola.

Barrow Brew is open from Thursday to Sunday. It gets its super coffee from Tra Roast in Waterford, where a local from Ballinabranna works with the company, while the Birdcage Café in Bagenalstown provides its delicious baked goods. There are plans to have ice-pops come summer.

“It’s been busy every day since it’s been open,” said Nicola. “You have people driving here for their walks, while you also have Clogrennane woods nearby and people come over from there.”

Both Majella and Nicola wish to thank all of their friends and family, who have pulled together to get Barrow Brew up and running.