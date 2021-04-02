Colleges launch gender and diversity programme





By Elizabeth Lee

IT Carlow and Carlow College have received funding from the HEA’s Gender Equality Enhancement Fund 2020 to roll out a gender identity and diversity training programme for staff in each of its colleges. A consortium of five higher education institutions, including IT Carlow and Carlow College, Waterford IT, Limerick IT and Mary Immaculate College, Limerick received the funding.

IT Carlow will take the lead on the project entitled ‘The development and implementation of a gender identity, expression and diversity training programme for staff in Irish third-level institutes’. The project was awarded €30,000 from the HEA fund that was established to advance gender equality initiatives in Irish higher education. The majority of the five partner institutions in the project are in the process of, or have already have developed, gender identity and expression policies and procedures.

The programme is seen as contributing to ongoing progress in this area through dispelling gender stereotypes and enhancing and deepening awareness and capacity. The funding will be used to develop two distinct programmes: one for academic and professional management and support staff, and one for senior executive teams. Once piloted, the programme will be rolled out among the five partner institutions, leading to the development and launch of a permanent resource that will be available for all staff.

The programme will be delivered by ShoutOut, a charity that provides educational programmes in educational institutions in areas such as sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and intersex identity.

IT Carlow marked its support for the trans community by raising a flag at the Haughton Building and by supporting a social media campaign that rejects transphobia.