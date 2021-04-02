Death list and funeral arrangements

Friday, April 02, 2021

 

Elizabeth Ann PINKNEY (née Mannion)
Kyleeshall, Raheendoran, Carlow

Elizabeth Ann died 1 April 2021 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Robert, son Ian, daughters Cathryn and Elainea, parents Pat and Bernadette Mannion, brothers John, Edward and Brian, sister Moya, adored grandchildren Brian and Holly, extended family, relatives and friends.

Owing to government restrictions a private family funeral will take place. You may join the family virtually for the funeral Service at 11am on Saturday from the parish website

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

‘I wouldn’t chance tasting it’: 43-year-old Easter egg left untouched in Co Louth

Friday, 02/04/21 - 11:03am

Tullow Local Electoral Area still recording most new cases in Carlow

Thursday, 01/04/21 - 7:57pm

Pres de la Salle Bagenalstown in national debating finals

Thursday, 01/04/21 - 3:15pm