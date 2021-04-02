Death list and funeral arrangements

Elizabeth Ann PINKNEY (née Mannion)

Kyleeshall, Raheendoran, Carlow

Elizabeth Ann died 1 April 2021 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Robert, son Ian, daughters Cathryn and Elainea, parents Pat and Bernadette Mannion, brothers John, Edward and Brian, sister Moya, adored grandchildren Brian and Holly, extended family, relatives and friends.

Owing to government restrictions a private family funeral will take place. You may join the family virtually for the funeral Service at 11am on Saturday from the parish website

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery