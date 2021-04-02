Death notices and funeral arrangements

THOMAS, Robert (Bob)

Hacketstown, Co Carlow and formerly of Blessington, Co. Wicklow. Passed away 1 April, 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, in Tallaght Hospital.

Bob will be sadly missed by Betty, his son Robert and his partner Caroline, his daughter Jackie and her partner Gary, granddaughters Claire and Rachael, grandson Callum, sister Theresa, brother Desmond, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, his friends from Blessington, especially Sheila, his kind neighbours Ann, Liam and James.

May Bob Rest in Peace.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Those who cannot attend the funeral service due to the current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.