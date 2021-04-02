Great egg-citement on Easter egg hunt in Ballon/Rathoe

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was great excitement on Friday, when a big, white bunny bounded in to see the children in Ballon/Rathoe Community Childcare Centre with plenty of delicious Easter eggs for the youngsters to enjoy.

“The Easter Bunny came to see us in glorious sunshine. He visited the babies and wobblers, then went out into the garden to run around with the children. It was great excitement for them, seeing him and getting to gather up the eggs,” said Helen Murphy, manager of the centre.

About 120 pre-school children got to meet the big white bundle of joy, all within their own class bubbles, while a further 100 after-school pupils munched down their own Easter eggs when they finished school that afternoon.

The hundreds of Easter eggs were donated to the centre by the parents’ fundraising committee, which also subsidises mini-trips for the children, when they’re permitted.

“We always get great support from the parents,” added Helen, thanking the committee members for their help.