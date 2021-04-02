Green light for Scoil Chonglais extension

By Elizabeth Lee

SCOIL Chonglais, the secondary school in Baltinglass, is set to be extended after the government approved an application this week.

The extension, which was approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021, includes three general classrooms, a music room, a textiles room, two science labs, a home economics kitchen and classroom and two other rooms for students with special educational needs.

Deputy principal Edward Timmins welcomed the decision, saying that the extension “will allow the school to expand and provide more and better educational facilities to all students”.