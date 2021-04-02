Kind and generous, Kathleen was a perfectionist in everything she did

KATHLEEN O’Reilly, Lacken Rise, Tullow Road, Carlow passed away peacefully on Thursday 25 February at SignaCare, Killerig following a long and brave battle with a serious illness.

Born Kathleen Houlahan on 24 June 1939 in Abbeyleix, Co Laois to Seán and Ellen Houlahan, she, along with her brother John and sisters Mary and Eileen, attended primary school in the local Brigidine Convent. In 1945, Kathleen and family moved to Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, where her father took up a principal’s post in the primary school of the Co Tipperary town. Kathleen later began her secondary education as a boarder in the town’s Mercy Convent.

After her intermediate certificate in 1955, the family again relocated to Dublin in order that her older sister Mary, who by then had contracted polio, could be treated for this terrible disease.

They lived in Ballymun and her father Seán took up a post as vice-principal in Marino CBS. Kathleen continued her secondary education in the Dominican-run Scoil Catriona, Eccles St, where she sat her leaving certificate in 1957.

Having left school, Kathleen worked for a short time in McCarthy’s furniture store in Dublin’s Mary Street as an office clerk, until she joined the civil service in 1958, working as a telephonist in Exchequer St and Andrew Street post offices.

On 27 February 1960, Kathleen married the love of her life Michael O’Reilly. They met while he was a studying agricultural science in UCD. Michael’s first job was with the Agricultural Institute in Albert College, Glasnevin and they lived in a rented house in Drumcondra from March to May 1960. He was then transferred to Carlow as a researcher with the institute.

At that time in Carlow property to buy or rent was in short supply, so they lived in a rented house in Tullow, where their first child Maree was born in December 1960. In March 1961, they were lucky to purchase a house in Carlow in a new housing estate, Hillview Drive, Rathnapish, where they lived for the next 38 happy years among great neighbours. During their time in Rathnapish they reared a family of six more children: Ann, John, Helen, Bríd, Michael and Clare.

They moved again to Lacken Rise on the Tullow Road in 1998.

Kathleen had a very rare neuromuscular condition, which resulted in many hospitalisations over the years and poor health at times. In spite of her difficulties with this illness, she lived a very full life until 2015, when things became more difficult for her.

Her daughter Maree paid tribute to her as a great mother and friend in her eulogy during Kathleen’s funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Saturday 27 February. The Mass was greatly restricted by Covid-19 regulations.

Maree described her mum as “a woman of great strength and kindness, essentially a woman to whom family and friends came first”.

Maree’s tribute continued: “I doubt if, in the whole of Ireland, you would find anyone who paid more attention to detail when organising anything. She was famous for her talents in cooking, sewing and homemaking. She was gifted with her hands and was a perfectionist in every task she undertook.

“In the 1960s and 1970s, when there was not the variety of shops there is now, girls and boys in our family were decked out in the finest of clothes from her many late nights spent at the sewing machine.”

In the late 1980s, she ran sewing classes in her own house, passing on her knowledge and skills to others.

Maree continued: “When Mam took on a task, whether it was cooking, planning events, sewing ribbons for Community Games medals or planning holidays – it was done in an extremely determined fashion and achieved optimum results.

She was a woman who enjoyed the simple things in life, but most of all spending time with her family. When Mam married in 1960, she was forced to give up her job, as was the norm in those days. We, her children, have often said that if she was born a generation later, she would have had the capacity to become a CEO or managing director of any enterprise.”

Reference was also made to Kathleen’s amazing friends in Carlow, particularly the Work-Night Ladies – Attracta, Cora, Kay, Sheila, Phil and Eileen – most of whom were friends from the 1960s. Each week, they would take turns to host the work-night in one another’s homes, the work being some knitting, sewing or crochet. But the highlight of the night was undoubtedly the chat and the food! Indeed, the work was often forgotten.

“Despite her suffering and ill health, Mam often astounded us by her commitment to her faith and the comfort it brought her. She also had many loyal friends who prayed with her through the years and who often got together in Hillview Drive for prayer meetings. These friends and many other included the Poor Clare Sisters, Fr Tommy Dillon and the late Fr John Fingleton, who supported Kathleen with prayers in good times and bad.”

All of these friends remained loyal over the years, supporting and celebrating one another in a very real way. “They will continue to miss my Mam and she will be remembered dearly,” said Maree.

She continued: “Illness is a strange thing. It diminishes you and robs you of your capacity. In the last three years, Kathleen’s illness robbed her of her independence, her mobility, her dignity, but above all her sociability. The deterioration of her health impacted on her ability to be independent and to be with family and friends as she would have liked. It was so hard for her, but also for Dad, who cared for her so willingly and whole-heartedly before she went into the nursing home. It was certainly a difficult time for Dad and all of us when Mam herself decided that she needed to go to Killerig Nursing Home.

“That decision demonstrated her courage, unselfishness, strength of character and also a sense of her own vulnerability because of her deteriorating health.”

Maree’s tribute concluded: “All the staff at Killerig cared for her so well for almost two years. All of us in the family were very moved by the sadness the staff in SignaCare demonstrated at Mam’s passing.”

Outside of the home, Kathleen was a good friend to many, especially when they needed a friend the most. “She was very thoughtful and was a great letter writer. The family have received many cards and letters from friends who said they never failed to receive a card or a note from her each year for a loved one’s anniversary.”

Kathleen loved nothing more than a get-together with family and friends and enjoyed entertaining others in her own home and, in subsequent years, parties in her children’s homes for many happy family occasions. She believed the best parties were those at home, no matter how big the effort and the clean-up. She was famous for her pavlovas and other home baking that she would bring.

Kathleen had a great interest in life, keeping up to date and learning new things. She joined Carlow Golf Club in 2007 and enjoyed a few years learning something completely new to her and making new friends. She particularly enjoyed the Friday evening mixed games that she and Michael would try to get to when they could.

Despite having a big family, she was also involved as a volunteer with her community and parish, volunteering with Carlow Senior Citizens and being part of the first group of lay readers in the cathedral parish. Kathleen also organised and managed the shop for religious artefacts for several years during the solemn novena in the cathedral.

Along with husband Michael, she was also very involved with Carlow Community Games in its early years, both with Area 1 and at county level.

When Hillview Drive became part of Askea Parish, Kathleen volunteered as a lay reader and Eucharistic minister and was also involved in parish groups for several years.

She was a founder member of the Rainbows Group for bereaved children and trained as a co-ordinator, studying social psychology in Carlow College, where she graduated in 1993 after completing her thesis on bereavement.

Kathleen was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery on Saturday 27 February which, poignantly, was her and Michael’s 61st wedding anniversary.

The following tribute to a deeply-loved grandmother has been compiled by her cherished 16 grandchildren – Cliódhna, Caitriona, Erica, Jack, Luke, Labhaoise, Fiachra, Clodagh, Ruth, Ben, Ciara, Diarmuid, Doireann, Rian, Molly and Jim.

“Though the time we had with Granny ranged from three to 33 years, we are all so grateful for the contribution she made to our lives. We will remember her as she wished us to – as a sharp, spirited and stylish woman who loved to chat, eat and shop. We’ll remember the elaborately planned surprises, the five-page texts, the birthday cards telling us ‘the postman will be bringing a present’, the endless treats in Lacken Rise and exotic breakfast cereals in Hillview Drive, the nice purchases from the Kleeneze catalogue, the precise instructions for cutting a pepper, the months-long hunt for a nightie with exactly five inches of lace, her master bartering skills on holidays, her dedication to putting together a perfectly matching outfit for any possible occasion, the impressively detailed weather reports, her insistence that Granddad always bought the best brand of rashers and cream, her magic brown paper bags with a sweet treat for everyone, the homemade ice-cream and meringue, her lavish gifting of colouring books and her ability to make each of her 16 grandchildren feel special.

“Today we honour her spirit of determination, tenacity and resilience. Had Granny been born 20 years later, her unique gifts could have opened many doors; we can well imagine her thriving as a scientist, pharmacist, travel agent or – as Granddad once suggested – a meteorologist. Yet while she may have been born to a time not fully ready for her, in her own dominion she built a world where women’s words reign – a family that bears her imprint in tight parental and sibling bonds, in an army of strong and resourceful women and in three generations of kind and compassionate men. As the generations ripple on, the marks we make on the world – in education, healthcare services and the arts – will also be her legacy.”

The Month’s Mind Mass for Kathleen O’Reilly was celebrated on Sunday 28 March in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea.