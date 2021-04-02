Lacemakers’ display brightens up Borris

THE town of Borris has been given a lacey lift this Easter with exhibits of Borris Lace displayed in the windows of O’Shea’s, Joyce’s and the local credit union.

This is a new venture for the group and includes experiments with colour and texture as well as traditional Borris Lace pieces. Many of the pieces have a specific spring/Easter theme incorporating Easter eggs, baskets, flowers and bonnets as well as religious emblems. The idea of this ‘Easter Display’ was to encourage members to try something different during Covid-19 restrictions and keep up with the lace making because they cannot meet up.

It also helps to brighten up the town. It will run from 1-14 April but, of course, people coming to view have to be mindful of social distancing and of the 5km rule, which is expected to stretch to the county and 20km border rule after Monday12 April.

Borris Lacemakers would like to thank Carlow County Council for funding towards this display under the Arts Acts Grant and, of course, to the shop owners/managers and their own lace makers for such an elaborate display.