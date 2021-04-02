Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Friday, April 02, 2021

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Friday among 591 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

4 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,713 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 1st April, the HPSC has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 237,187* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 292 are men / 295 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

 

As of 8am today, 264 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 30th 2021, 840,561 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 603,802 people have received their first dose
  • 236,759 people have received their second dose

 

