Nphet confirms eight further deaths and 591 Covid-19 cases

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed eight further deaths and 591 cases of Covid-19.

Four of the deaths occurred in March, and the other four in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 to 94 years.

Of the cases notified on Friday:

72 per cent are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 31 years old;

288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, there were 264 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, including 62 in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations were seen over the past 24 hours.