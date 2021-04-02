Sunny start to Easter weekend set to turn on Sunday

After a dry and sunny start to the Easter bank holiday weekend, with temperatures reaching between 12-16 degrees around the country on Friday, Easter Sunday will be the turning point according to Met Éireann.

Friday is expected to remain dry with long clear spells, before temperatures fall to between -1 and 2 degrees overnight with frost expected in some areas.

However, the forecaster predicts fog will clear on Saturday morning, making way for another dry day with good sunshine and temperatures between 10-13 degrees.

On Easter Sunday, most of the country will remain clear throughout the morning, particularly in the south, before patches of light rain and drizzle shift southwards from the northwest entering the evening.

Cold air on Sunday night, brought by north to northwest winds, will see some showers develop overnight, with temperatures dropping to -2 in some areas.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Matthew Martin said: “Easter Sunday will start dry with sunshine for most, and whilst southern areas will continue to enjoy a dry and bright day, a cold front will introduce cloud and rain across the northern half of the country through the afternoon – it’s this cold front that opens the gates to very cold air from the Arctic from Easter Sunday night and through much of next week.”

Rounding out the long weekend, the cold airmass will “introduce the chance of wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow” on Easter Monday, Met Éireann says, with an unsettled day expected.

The forecaster says it will be “cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers”, mainly over the north of the country, with temperature highs of between 4-8 degrees.

Dry & sunny this afternoon & evening ☀️☀️.

🌡️of 12 to 16 degrees generally, mildest in the SW. Cooler near E & N coasts, 9 to 11C

Light to moderate NE breeze. More details ➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 ⬇️Latest satellite image showing clear skies countrywide ☀️☀️, temp obs also. pic.twitter.com/0cnJq9WuSa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 2, 2021

Temperatures will fall once again approaching Monday night, forecast between -2 and 2 degrees, accompanied by scattered wintry showers and frost in parts.

Although the fine weather at the start of this weekend will likely draw people outdoors, public health officials and gardaí are reminding the public to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.

People are reminded the 5km travel limit remains in place and anyone outside their 5km radius for a non-essential journey may be fined.

Earlier this week, the RNLI and Irish Coast Guard also urged swimmers and people exercising near water to pay particular attention this weekend having already received a large volume of rescue calls so far this year.