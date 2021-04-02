Teddy bears’ picnic in aid of Epilepsy Ireland

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were big ones and little ones, colourful and plain ones, but they all had one thing in common – they were all much-loved and cherished teddy bears!

Youngsters in Little Learners Crèche in Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen were delighted to bring their favourite teddies with them last week, when owner Mags Enright and parent Karell Murnane hosted a fundraiser for Epilepsy Ireland. There were balloons and all sorts of treats for the children to enjoy, while a donation box and other contributions yielded almost €600 from the event.

“We were really surprised to raise that much, we didn’t expect it,” Karell told ***The Nationalist***.

Her four-year-old son Harry, who attends Little Learners, was the inspiration behind the fundraiser. He proudly wore a t-shirt from Epilepsy Ireland with the message ‘My brain is so powerful that even doctors study it’. Karell wanted to raise awareness about epilepsy because Harry was diagnosed with the condition when he was a baby. Karell and her husband James have learnt a lot about it and with the support of Temple Street Hospital and Epilepsy Ireland they’ve learnt how to help Harry. He’s coping brilliantly and lives a life like any other busy four-year-old.

Karell explained that there are a lot of myths and fears surrounding epilepsy, but that the more you’re educated, the better you’re able to help your loved one to live with their condition. She now wants to let other parents know that there’s support out there, especially Miriam Gray, Epilepsy Ireland’s resource officer for Carlow/Kilkenny.

She reckons one of the most important elements for people to know is how to react if someone suddenly has an epileptic seizure. “Don’t touch them, put something under their head to protect them and keep them safe. That’s the main thing,” she concluded.

If you would like to access support from Epilepsy Ireland, contact Miriam Gray on [email protected] or phone 085 8766584. Log onto to their website at www.epilepsy.ie.

(More photos from the teddy bears’ picnic will feature in Tuesday’s Nationalist)